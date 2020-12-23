Pauline ‘Polly’ Steinruck

On Dec. 22, my mother ascended to her heavenly home at 6:55 a.m. at the age of 100. She was born and raised and lived most all of her life in Buckingham County. She was the last surviving child of 16 children born to Robert “Pop” Gough and Catherine Inez Garrett Gough. She was also the last surviving grandchild of John Addison Gough and Jane White Gough. She was predeceased by her husband of nearly 50 years, Earl K. Steinruck and five sons, William “Billy”, Gary, Robert “Bobby”, Ricky and Kent. She is survived by her only remaining son, Mark Lowell Steinruck (David) and a step-son, Wayne Steinruck, whom she loved like one of her own. She lived to see 18 grandchildren, 17 great, grandchildren and four great, great grandchildren. She was a faithful and lifelong member of Bethlehem Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for 40 years, headed up VBS and had the nursery building named in her honor in. My mother was a true servant of God all her life. She never had a negative word to say about anyone, but could say the most comical things at any moment. A special thanks to the entire staff of Heritage Hall for the past three years and a special thanks to her niece, Mary Gough Hagen, for her devoted care to my mother and a thanks to Crystal Bryant. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be Monday at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn.