Pauline Hughes Hill, 94 passed away on Nov. 30 in Farmville. She was born on Sept. 29, 1926 to the late Earnest E. and Hattie Clements Hughes. She married James Eddie Hill and they lived in Burkeville. She loved gardening and sewing and was a great “people person”. She is survived by her 3 children; Thomas E. Hill (Linda) of Broadway, David W. Hill (Mary Ann) of Glen Allen, a daughter Ann Austin (Eldon) of Crewe, 4 grandchildren; Candice Carrier (Wayne), Tonya Sheridan (Jay), Michael Hill (Leah), Chad Hill (Laura) and 12 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Harry L. Hughes of Richmond, and 2 sisters Ruth Hughes of Mechanicsville and Ida Kirstein (Frank) of Farmville. She was preceded in death by her husband Eddie and her sister Dora Whorley. Due to COVID a private graveside funeral is planned. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Burkeville Fire Dept and Rescue Squad.