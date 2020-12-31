Paulette Griffith Lawrence of West Jefferson, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27 at her mother’s home in South Boston. She was born in Richmond on Mar. 4, 1952 and was 68 years old. She was the daughter of the late Archie Ray Griffith Sr. and Lavonne DeHart Chernault, who survives. Paulette graduated from Randolph Henry High School, Charlotte Court House, in 1970. During that year she was elected Head Majorette and Homecoming Queen. She would continue her studies and attend Ferrum College, earn a BS degree from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and in 1991, receive her Master of Social Work degree from VCU as well. She worked as a social worker for a few years before becoming a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. She found her calling early in life and for the next 40+ years would dedicate her life to helping others cope with life’s challenges, hurts and pains and help guide them to a point of peace and contentment. This was not only her job, it was her way of life personally as well. She always sought after, and found beauty in people and the world because she believed that all living creatures had a purpose and were deserving of nurture and love. This would show from the people she touched to the plants she planted to the honeybees she nurtured. The smiles, laughter, and beauty from people and nature was food for her soul. She was always basking in God’s glory. Paulette leaves behind a beautiful legacy…a legacy of love. As we will all miss her, we can rest peacefully knowing that she resides in her new Heavenly home that God has provided. Survivors include: one daughter, Casey Cruz (Luis) of Orlando, Florida; her mother Lavonne D. Chernault of South Boston; two sisters, Patsy G. Hamlett (Eddie Mac) of Halifax and Barbara G. Moore (Dan) of Midlothian; one brother, Archie Griffith Jr. (Carol) of West Jefferson, North Carolina and two grandchildren, Mason and Austin Cruz. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring/Summer 2021. Her ashes will be placed in a memorial at the bee apiary of Archie and Carol Griffith’s residence, 621 Callaway Gap Rd., West Jefferson, North Carolina. Notification will be given to all who desire to come. Please email your information to archiecarolgriffith@gmail.com For memorials, please consider First Baptist Church West Jefferson, P.O. Box 180 West Jefferson, NC 28694. Note: Pastoral Discretionary Fund/Benevolence. Funds go to help those in the community in need of financial assistance for Mental Health services, food, medical care, etc. Also Paulette loved animals so consider your local SPCA. Online condolences may be made at www.powellfuneralinc.com Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Avenue, South Boston, VA 24592