Moderna OK’d, cases grow locally

With the newly approved Moderna COVID-19 vaccine making its way to Virginia this week, local health officials are anxious about how the Christmas holiday could impact the spread of the virus.

Local counties are seeing upticks in their coronavirus numbers this week, with several ongoing outbreaks in local prison systems.

Buckingham County, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), increased 76 cases between Monday, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21, for a total of 1,236 cumulative cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Monday, Dec. 21, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) was reporting 66 active cases in the offender population at Buckingham Correctional Center (BKCC), with one inmate hospitalized due to the virus. The number of infected inmates is down from 81 last week.

The number of staff actively diagnosed with COVID-19 at BKCC has continued to increase, reaching 10 cases as of Monday after having only four infected staff members the previous week.

In a Dec. 21 interview, Piedmont Health District Director Dr. H. Robert Nash acknowledged the health district was battling large outbreaks in a number of local prisons.

“Their facilities are just really contributing a whole lot to our daily numbers of cases,” Nash said.

On Monday, VDOC Deputy Director of Communications Gregory Carter said BKCC was not experiencing any sort of staff shortage due to the outbreak, adding that all posts have been filled on each shift.

Dillwyn Correctional Center (DCC), also located in Buckingham, was reporting one active offender case Monday and no active staff cases.

Lunenburg County, which increased 16 cases this week for a cumulative total of 229, is also seeing a large outbreak coming out of its local prison, Lunenburg Correctional Center (LCC). LCC was reporting 32 active offender cases and two active staff cases as of Monday morning.

Nash said the health district detected the beginnings of an outbreak at the center approximately three weeks ago.