Marie Frances Sweeney Heath, born Apr. 14, 1945 to William J. and Marie B. Bates in Boston, Massachusetts, went to be with her heavenly father on Dec. 21, 2020. Mrs. Heath was preceded in death by her father, Colonel William J. Bates, first husband Captain Robert T. Sweeney and her eldest son Gregory. Marie served in the US Army Nursing Corp during the Vietnam conflict and married Robert in 1966 while they were both serving their country. After Vietnam, the couple settled in Wisconsin and had three sons, Gregory, Jeffrey and Mark. Marie enjoyed serving the community. She was the first female commander of VFW Post 8446 in Buckingham, member of the Vietnam Veterans Association, received the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year award and was involved in the Buckingham Friends of the Library. In 2017, after finding love and happiness again, Marie married Donnie Heath of Buckingham and the two shared three plus years together. Marie is survived by her mother, Marie B. Bates; her husband, Donnie Heath; her sons Jeff and Mark; six siblings, Ruth Gossett (Gary), Phyllis Lyon (Bill), Bill Bates, Elaine Pettoni (Pete), Philip Bates, Brian Bates (Michele) and numerous nieces and nephews. A private service will be held on Jan. 2, and a celebration of Marie’s life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to V.F.W. post #8446. Donations can be mailed to V.F.W. Post 8446 c/o Commander Vick Moss 179 Banton Shop Rd. Dillwyn, VA 23936.