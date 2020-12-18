Making progress

The United Way of Prince Edward County has raised $24,000 toward it’s $60,000 goal, putting the second of five stars tracking their fundraising on the board in front of Citizens Bank & Trust. Pictured are, from left, Lonnie Calhoun, Rucker Snead, Rhonda Arnold, Lisa Shepherd and Jamie C. Ruff. The United Way will provide funding for 21 community groups in the 2020-2021 fiscal year. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)