Local pastor publishes book

“Ouch! It Hurts, Don’t Despair — Jesus is the Answer,” is a new book by Rosa L. Booker, that has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

The inspirational book will reinforce the reader’s faith in God as their strength and guiding light during difficult times.

Booker takes the reader through the unimaginable journeys of our biblical predecessors and teaches how their continued faith in God helped them persevere. These steadfast supporters of the faith not only survived their trials, but afterwards thrived because of their belief in and love for God. Booker includes a prayer guide for salvation, with specific passages from the Bible that will help even the most overwhelmed Christian maintain their faith through all life’s challenges.

Booker is an author and assistant pastor at Petersville Baptist Church in Buckingham County. She said she was inspired by the Holy Spirit to write this book to encourage fellow Christians to remain steadfast in their faith and not lose hope when faced with life’s inevitable challenges. Booker has been in the ministry for more than 20 years and loves teaching and performing outreach on the Word of God.

“Ouch! It Hurts, Don’t Despair — Jesus is the Answer” is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $12. It is available in hardcover and eBook.