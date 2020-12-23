Letters to Santa

In the spirit of the season, we’re pleased to share these heartwarming letters from Santa’s youngest fans.

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is to be able to go out and visit with family and friends. I miss all of them.

Love,

Terry Goodman

Dear Santa,

I want Santa to bring me a big monster jam truck and a cool truck with claws on the tires and a big boy tool set with drill, hammers, and screwdrivers.

Love,

Rylan Edwin Hensley

Dear Santa,

I want a Nintendo switch but if I get anything else it will be okay. I’ve been a good boy. I don’t want anything else!!! Merry Christmas!

Love

Cain Herrera-Franklin

Age 6

Prince Edward Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I been a good girl all I want is a play cat and a fake phone. Oh and a new jacket. A pink one.

Love

Leila Herrera-Franklin

Age 5

Prince Edward Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Can I have a

Scooter

Skateboard

Telescope

Bluey Toy

Thank You

Love

Kali Woodson

Age 5

Prince Edward Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a hoverboard. I would also like a slinky, rings, and squishies. I love Jingles, my elf. I love you Santa. Thank you.

Madison Warner

Age 7

Buckingham Primary School

Dear Santa,

Scooby doo and the return of zombie island, Home Improvement season 5. Family guy season 4. Your fiend, Preston.

Preston Atkins

Age 9

Dear Santa,

I would like LOL dolls. I would like slime. I would like a sparkly dress. I would like anna and elsa dolls. I would like a mermaid doll. Please Thank you.

Anna Ruth Fleenar

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Chance Garrett and I am 8 years old. I have been a wonderful boy this year. Especially with Covid and not being able to go to school and having to do everything at home, I still have received good grades. And also not being able to see my friends. I really miss them. The only thing I am asking for this year for Christmas is a PS5. I am thankful that my family has been safe and healthy. I am grateful for my mom and family and for everything I get. I am thankful for my mommy for going to work every day being that she works in Healthcare. I understand if you can’t do it Santa. It has to be hard to take care of everyone’s lists, but if you are able to give me a PS5, it would mean a lot. Please stay safe Santa and make sure you wear your mask while you’re out Christmas Eve.

Chance Garrett

Age 8

Buckingham County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Minnie mouse clocks, minnie mouse movies. Minnie mouse out-fits. Your friend Val.

Val Atkins

Age 2

Dear Santa,

I wAnT A SD And a niTendo swiTch And i WAnT games for Them and A NerTh shoT gun And I wAnT A car with a remoTroLL And I wanT a TrampaLean And I wanT The new xbox seris X And i wanT A IPhone II And i wanT a macbook 12 And a samsung And I wAnT guccie shoes and LoieVaTon bag

Jordan Watson

Age 9

Prince Edward

Dear Santa,

Can you Please help The World go back to normall We miss each other.

Jorge

Age 6

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I would like to have tablet to play games for Christmas. I also would like clothes and shoes and games for my x-box.

Zahmir

Age 8

Buckingham Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I do not want a lump of coal. I hope you bring me a BMX bike; an army tank, and a tablet. And I hope for an Ultra 3. You probably already know I talk alot in class, but I’m good most of the time. Thank you Santa. Love,

Ryder Bryant

Age 6

Buckingham County

Dear Santa,

I love to hunt. I would like a wooden shotgun, new headphones for hunting, and a western hat. That’s all I want. Santa how’s it going at the North Pole and what do reindeer eat? I hope you write me a letter back.

Brody Bryant

Age 5

Buckingham County

Dear Santa,

You are coming on Dceimber 25th, 2020. I want you to bring me some toys. Santa do you have a deer?

Paylin

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I’m so exied about Christmas. Santa you’re coming on Decemberer 25, 2020 Santa I write your list. Sanata I will give you a list soon.

Daylin

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How is the North Pole? Can I Please have a hover Board? I hope you have a good day.

Rylen

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How is Buba I been good. I Wot a table t I Wot 10 nerf gun. How or you. Haw is the reindeer.

Layne

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Where is Rudolph The red nose reindeer I want a bown Dog I been good I love Santa I want a hoober I want a Elsa Doll l.o.l.a.m.g Remix kitte k Doll

Tamira

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How do you eat all of those cookies in one night? I would like A Hover BoArd. Please PleAAse dont forget my brothers. Sister. We hAve been good. How do you fly?? How good are the reindeer?

Liam

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph I want a Drone I am working hard I hope you have a merry Christmas

Logan

Age 7

Cumberland Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph. I been good this year! I want three dolls for Christmas. Do you like cookies. I like chocolate chip cookies. Thank you

Jourhre

Age 8

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer doing? Im trying to my work and be good. I want nrfe guns have a good day.

Jayden

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer doing? I whet a huverblord. I have ben being good and doNot forget my sister and bruther.

Bentley

Age 8

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Haw are the reders dow in wat are the reders fevit food des rit on the peppery o I mor seg hav i bin on the nis lisd on the nevery lis.

Hailey

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary

Dear Santa,

How are the elVes doing. I want a doll. I Love candy canes.

Izzy

Age 8

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I Do NoT know how you Get To hoMes That fasT AT NIGhT cool Am I on The GooD lIsT I hope I Am Lily Is on The Noty lIsT!

Abbey

Age 8

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Please I wouLd like a guiTar and a brown truck wiT the roof

Rudn

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring me lots of toys. I can’t wait till Christmas. Christmas is my favorite holiday. How are you doing at the north Pole? I hope I am on the nice list. Merry Christmas Santa.

Kinsley

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a four-wheeler for Christmas. I also want a dirt bike and a playstation game. A sorry game too!

Ryan

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a spider man power move I want Blank Paper. I want Avenger’s infinity war toy groot. Spider-man cycletoy. Avenger’s endgame activity book. Disney toy box groot.

Larry

Age 8

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I Would like to get a nintendo switch and a sangsum phone and a chrome book laptop please. I hope I get Them for Christmas.

Sophia

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I wont a game dv d exBox and a tdBlit dnd 4 game dvd in thdo and a gane 4v strewroe gane and LWELSmEchin.

Rogan

Age 8

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Mary Christmas Satna! I will Put extra cookies and milk this year and extra caritas for your reindeer.

Gracie

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I hope that you aer doing good I heve ben good this yer can I gita cat ples.

Jayden

Age 8

Dear Santa,

Santa I will give you some cookies and milk. For your reindeer I will give them carrots. I hope you biang lots of presents for me in your sled.

Wyatt

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I love Robert the elf. My brother lovevs Robert to. But my brother wants to call him Rabbit. But I do not want to call him Rabbit. I am going to leave mik and cookies and carrots at my playroom table.

Savannah

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I can’t wate until Christmas. I hope it snows. I want a tablet Pro II and a grate Christmas.

Zhiyan

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I hope everyone is good at the North Pole. May I have some LOL dolls.

Gabriella

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I riley want the PS5 and I spitr man and and reyol cat and dog.

Logan

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

When it’s crismas will you give me toys becus my mom has toys for me to give me presents have a good day santa.

Nicole

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Can I git gingerbread house for my sister I love my sister so much I really want my sister to be happy this Christmas and git my MoM a nutcracker and my DaD a candy cane and for me a jolly old Christmas. Happy Christmas eve.

Alexa

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Santa can i have a Toy puppy and a bike.

Lucas Ramsey

Age 6

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Santa, I Love You. I wut cras. Haw fun is it at the North Pole? You are the bast. Am I an the Bali am I on the Badst or the nist? I wut toos.

Alyissa

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I wish you a merry Christmas. I hope you doing well. I hope the presents ant hurting your arm. I thank you for presents to all the cids. I cant wat for Christmas.

Talisha

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas its my favroet holaday I want a crazy art mermaid nails my Look nails That ar so many cooL stuf I wold Love it Becase I Love You and Your wife too I want so many to I also wan a Christams Dress.

Nealie

Age 7

Cumberland Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I hope you are having a good time. And can I have a new bakugan toy Please. And I hope you are doing well. And have a good crismas and good bye. Your fraind Riley.

Riley

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Can you Please get me a drcbike for christmas thes year. Can you Please get me nrfguns thes year.

Raven

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I hop you are ready for christmas because i am ready for christmas but i want a pooping flamingo and i want a puppy.

Liddy

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good for christmas I wood like a crate and a go kart helmet and a new book bag roaler skates and dog.

Liam

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I cant wait until ChrIstmas! I really enjoy seeing all the lights I wish it would snow for Christmas. I would like a minecraft toy Please! Thank you Santa! Happy Birthday Jesus!

Riley

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Can you get me a Fourwheeler for Christmas? We are going to make cookies and some milk for you. Are the elves helping you make the toys?

Michael

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a bottle from Walmart taht looks just like Rily’s but a drift color and picher and I want a lot book that looks like this and it is in th toy section at the back of Walmart.

Zy’Renae Allen

Age 8

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I have been a good helper this year and I hope you had a good year. I would like a huver bike, and a Pink tablet to play games on when I’m done with school work, a sewing machine, please!

Annabelle

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I’m so glad were coming to your house on Christmas day. But I want to tell what I like before the big day comes. I want a blue shirt for Christmas and blue slippers.

Fsm

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I have been good and I love you and can I please have a ps4? I would be so happy. I want ps4 controller too. Also me a a set of headphones too. Thank you.

Nick

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I like you but I migh get presents from my mom and cliff, if yo wunt to give me presents that fine I like yore red suit it will be a fun christmas it, it will.

Daniel

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I hav ben really good the most is an LoL doll Merry Chrestmus Santa.

Addison Kelsey

Age 6

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

My name is Danica Wooten and for Christmas this year I would really like the .L.O.L. surprise Dolls such as the “o.m.G. Remix Suprprise Doll”, “the Rainbow High fantasy friends Doll”, the “4in1 Doll set”, “the winter Disco Doll”, and the Remix singAlong”. Thank you so much Santa!

Danica

Age 8

Dear Santa,

This year I would like legos, firetruck, Polar express and high speed train.

Johnny Yile

Age 6

Prince Edward County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I have tried my best to be a very good boy this year. We donated some old toys to other little boys and girls. This year I am asking for some new cars and surprises. Be safe in your travels.

Remington “Remy” Fehrle

Age 4

Kiddie Cove Academy “Cartersville”

Dear Santa,

I want Barbie stuFF this year and lol stuFF. Also new mini Brands set. Stay healthy and be SaFe. I hope you will make it this year.

Paislee Fehrle

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a catfish pole this year. I enjoy fishing with my mom and dad and a catfish pole would be nice to use while fishing with them. I have been pretty good this year. So if at all possible may I please have a catfish pole.

P.S. How are you and Mrs. Clause doing this year so far? I hope that both of you are doing good.

Roger Jamerson

Age 10

Cumberland County Public Schools

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is some fake nails. And my two front teeth and a New tablet with its own charger I’ve been good Santa.

Kylie Joanne Crawford

Age 8

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

What i want for Chrismas is a present pet AnD athwishy girl fix-a-rail Doll anD some new BarBie shoes and teh BarBie spy set and a NeW taBLet.

Mice Crawford

Age 6

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

2020 has been a really crazy year I hope that you have masks so that you can come see the kids in the world. Please tell Francis I said hi It would be cool if you couldn bring me a box of bubbles and a drag racing game for my Nintendo Switch. Thank you Santa and please be safe.

Laron

Age 8

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How are you your elf’s and Reindeer? I hope they don’t have COVID-19! That would be sad. This year I want: new shoes adn a fortnite shot gun from wallmart. My sister Likes bath bombs and i’m sure my Brother would want the same as me. I allso want a pet snake. And my dad wants a cool knife, and my mom wants chocolate and a good time with her friends. Hope you are feeling good Santa. Bye.

Ben

Age 9

Brunswick County Public School

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl! Please bring me some OMG dolls, doll clothes, and a small fish. Thank you.

Da’Kaylah

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl i hope i get a lot of good gifts i really hope i get this gift i really hope i get it Santa Claus.

Stantaysha Hurt

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I have been ok this year and can I have just art stuff Please? I really appreciate if I got art things this year that’s all I just all I just need. And happy holidays!

Nini Tran

Age 8

Prince Edward Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a LoLDoll Playhomes car Bike LG Hi Santa I was good how was or

Honesty

Prince Edward Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Can i get a lit up hoverboard can i get some money and to be rich with a lot my family get a house witha pool by itself.

Kenyanekia Younger

Age 8

Prince Edward Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a PS5 and a game for the PS5. I want a toy gun and some nerf drts for the nerf gun.

Bentley

Prince Edward Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How have you been. How is your year Santa and your elfs and raindeers I would like.

Jamirah

Age 9

Prince Edward Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Thank you For Gifes Last Year. I will Like 4 DrumKit and Bike, RC truk, cRossBow.

Jason Scott Spigler

Age 8

Dear Santa,

Thx for sending me presents from all the years. Ive been very good. Reside fight with my brother butya. And my elf on the shelf is named cheese. Hopefully I’m on the good list this year!!

Serena Lentini

Age 8

Prince Edward Elementary School

Dear Santa,

can I Please have a DuengeRs, DC, mARvel, AnD pAwpaTRol Toys. Love Desmond.

Desmond Croner

Age 6

Prince Edward Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Merry christmas For christmas I would like a makeupset, a new Bike, some braKse For my Forwiler, a fone Love Laylah.

Laylah Tayler

Age 7

Prince Edward Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I would like candy scamps colering book art and crafts since kite

Eli Frederick

Age 8

Dear Santa,

Elf boy deaN Santa cats soeibob toy SaNta I dogs.

Ivan Saor

Age 7

Prince Edward Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a 4 wheeler, cutter, loader and dozer (logging equipment)

Lawrence Harvey

Age 5

Prince Edward Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my presents last year. I would like a bike and some silme and a toy unicorn and a doll baby with some clothes for the baby. Thank you!

Addison Tobias

Dear Santa,

merry christmas for christmas I would like buck car 2 toy car and a nerf gun and a steelers shirt an a

Kamari Bolten

Age 8

Prince Edward Elementary School

Dear Santa,

mERRcHRisTmAs! I wot A to swiH? I woT A TibLT? I woT A biK? I woT A SRR? I woT A dog? I woT A cAT? I woT A SEK? I woT A bNy.

Michael Booker

Age 7

Prince Edward Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Merry christmas I would like poles and Fence and saddle and bricile and legwraps and outFit For riding horse and holster and leadrop and 5 horses. Can’t wait to see you soon! Love Zaire.

Zaire Miller

Age 7

Prince Edward Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Have you Had a nice day I Hope you did well I always a nice day and I Love my Life so mucH I’m gonna tell you waht I want For crismime. I want kidtable, ATV, SHoe, Smartwach, Ipod SKates, kid car, boots, coat, Hat and gloves, Hover board, and more toys.

Erika Bryan Lane

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I want a stuff blanket ana lots of Arts and crafts and a hoverboard a purple one and a surprise a big one. Merry Christmas Santa and thank you.

Lillian Elletl

Age 8

Dear Santa,

TV drumset robe microphohone stand xpx ps5 ipad trccsee car.

Jeremiah

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I want some toys

Kamya

Age 8

Buckingham School

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my presents last year. I would like a dirt bike for Christmas. And a PS5. and a iPaD. And mor.

Kawen

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good time I have been a good girl this year can you Please bring me a toy four wheeler and a LOLdoll and a new bed Please and I would like some new clothes and I will like some new someled lights and I will like a hoverboard and I will like a new kid Pocket book and I will like skates.

Talaysia Perkins

Age 8

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Presnts Last year can you Bring Me a PS5 PLese. Thank you. And a dirtbik thank you. And a Phone and a drone thank you.

Mason

Age 8 ½

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my presents last year. I would like a unicorn and a Iped and dirt bike and makeup For my mom is to be with me and my dad and bro Pls and one more thaing can TV in my room Pls you to be cnanzl Pls. Love Josie.

Josie

Age 9

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa I wut For Christa is LOL slime close and PGimse and shoe and bice and wine and crine and ElF grill and for my butcher Elf and For my siser baby dose and a bofede and for my mom shoe.

Jasmin Alvarez

Age 7

Prince Edward Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want some Barbies and I want some tomgoche to and i want to haved yunkorn. I love you Santa.

Sophie Smith

Dear Santa,

I want a LOL Doll elf Girl JoJo toys

Shakila

Age 7

Prince Edward Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I am Jostin Repado. I want a golf cart. I will ride it around. I love you.

Justin Reed

Age 8

Prince Edward Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I am Jeremiah I want drums and a mic stand and a robe. Thank you for all the presents.

Jeremiah Daniels

Age 8

Prince Edward Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How have you been? This year for Christmas can I have JoJo doll, and some Lego Sets, and a NaNa surPrise. Merry Christmas and haPPy new Year!

Kayleigh Jackson

Age 8

Cumberland Elementary School

Dear Santa,

You are the best person Santa. I will Put out some cookies and milk for you. Some carrots If i can get 12 thing’s but it is ok. I wish that I wish that I can see you but I have to be sleep, you have to put some salt and pepper in my eyes. I just wish you good luck hope it do not snowchie. Hope you eat all of your cookies.

Takiyah Bartee

Age 9

Buckingham Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I just want to let you know that I have a good girl all year I thought want my family and friends to be happy and healthy. I really wish for snow on Christmas too. Also I would love to get a OMG doll and a pretty dress and OMG comfer van. Thanks Santa your are the best.

Trinity Helterbran

Age 7

Buckingham Primary School

Dear Santa,

A big truck forwiller tires a xbox 360 ctroler tv and stand a iphone eippro a ipad a coc a toot-bird.

Charles

Age 8

Buckingham

Dear Santa,

My name is Jada and I’m 3 years old. I’ve been a very good girl. I want a Minnie Mouse car to drive and my brother Darius wants a Monster truck to drive. Thank you Santa!

Jada Carter

Age 3

Fuqua

Dear Santa,

Thank you for sending our elf, Kringle, to us again this year! We have really missed him. I would like a Mickey Mouse grill, a rocking horse, superhero Lego’s and Disney Lego’s for Christmas! I have been very good this year and worked hard to stay on the nice list!

Brantley S.

PK4

Fuqua School

Dear Santa,

I want two American girl dolls, a gym bar, and a new clothes, and a Agd hoverboard.

Carter

Age 7

Fuqua School

Dear Santa,

My name is Darius and I’m 5 years old. I’ve been a good boy. I want a big Monster truck to drive and my sister Jada wants a Minnie Mouse car to drive. Can’t wait for you to come.

Darius Carter

Age 5

Fuqua School

Dear Santa,

I was kinda good this year. I want a toy horse trailer and new clothes for my American Girl doll. I also want the toy horse with the brush and hoof pick. Please bring my brothers Henry and Griffin some toys too. I love you Santa!

Charlotte Freita

Age 4

Fuqua School

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. Will you please bring me clothes, an elf dress, a camera, lol dolls and a Barbie horse stable. Please my family and my cat. Love Lydia.

Lydia H.

1st Grade

Fuqua School

Dear Santa,

The one thing I want the most is to see smiles on everyones faces. The other: microscope, chocolate coins, slime kit, STEM kit, pottery kit, a pet snake, kid scissors, and science Academy. Love Eliza

Eliza V.

1st Grade

Fuqua School

Dear Santa,

I would like the cat power up set. I would like you to bring other kids toys. Merry Christmas! Your friend, Thomas H.

Thomas H.

1st grade

Fuqua School

Dear Santa,

I hope you and Mrs. Clause have had a fun year. I’m so excited about Christmas. I would like for you to bring me the 80’s American Girl doll, a bike, and a balance beam. I also hope you can grant all the boys and girls in the world their wishes. I love you Santa! Love Lily Kate.

Lily Kate S.

2nd grade

Fuqua School

Dear Santa,

I want the new game called Anmle crossing for the ninetidow. I wnet corne the his todoll and Jose and the girl of 2021 and new close. Love Fields.

Fields

Age 8

Fuqua School

Dear Santa,

May I please have a giant, brown teddy bear for Christmas? I would also like an American Girl doll kitchen, a motorized sled, and please don’t forget a mermaid tail for the pool. I promise I have been a good girl this year. Merry Christmas! Love Kinley.

Kinley T.

2nd Grade

Fuqua School

Dear Santa,

I want a 22 rifle, a phone, and a ford Bronco RC car. Merry Christmas.

Landon Redford

Age 9

Fuqua School

Dear Santa,

I want a gotta go flamingo, a desk, barbie dolls, doll furniture, LoL dolls. I have been good. Love Riley.

Riley O.

Age 7

Fuqua School

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is…for covid to be over, chapstick, more books, American girl doll that looks like me, That’s all thank you. P.S. I what my grandma back.

Virginia M.

3rd Grade

Fuqua School

Dear Santa,

How are you and how is Mrs. Claus? This year my Christmas list is long, but I have been good. This year I want: Rolling softball bag, Hunting boots, studio in the box, Chalk, Pens, Lava lamp, Comforter set, Socks, Fuzzy boots, Sperry boots. I am grateful for a home, food, school, teachers, and health care workers. Please make the all the kids happy. P.S. Wade the elf has been very good.

Maddie F.

4th Grade

Fuqua School

Dear Santa,

I have a nice boy. It may be rough around the edges some times but i’ve been good. Even my mom said that! I want an I-pad, cowboy boots, lego cars, My r/c car to be fixed, cool classic cars (hot wheels) and a General Lee sweatshirt. Also a new r/c car body (Stamgeade) and a lift bit, and a cross boy thanks!

Kyle Redford

Age 10

Fuqua School

Dear Santa,

One thing I want is to see a smile on every one’s faces I also want a potery wheel and a science kit and a slime kit.

Eliza Vincent

Age 6

Fuqua School

Dear Santa,

I would like a Franchi 20 gauge semi-auto shotgun and a new Muck boots for Christmas. I would also like a pick-up truck Lego set. I hope you have a safe trip around the world. Merry Christmas. Your buddy, Wyatt.

Wyatt T.

5th grade

Fuqua School

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I have been very kind to my family. For Christmas I would like an i pad, goldendoodle dog, and a hoverboard. Love, MarthaLucy

MarthaLucy Vincent

Age 9

Fuqua School

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would to get some Lego buildings and vehicles well as some Playmobil. I would also like the Hotwheels in Forza Horizon 3 and Stomwars Build and rescue on my computer. I also hope that you will give my cat, Mistigri, something even though he attacked an elf.

Allen Blackman

Age 10

Fuqua School

Dear Santa,

Can you please ask my elves if they can come back on my birthday? I love them. Can we have 10 inches of snow for Christmas? Can I please have a Real Kitten, a Drone, OMG Super Suprise, American Girl Doll Joss and Na Na Suprise Cat. Love, Jenna

Jenna Gray

Age 8

Fuqua School

Dear Santa,

i want a toy Dirt Bike that i can riDe and i want two Dolls that look like me and my mom and I want a ps4 or ps5 and i want iPhone II or iPhone 12 anD I want a Jason mask.

Jasiyah Kyle

Cumberland Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good year this year for Christmas I would like a doll house and a new blanket.

Mackenzie

Cumberland Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How have you and Mrs. been? Even though Covid-19 hit the U.S. pretty hard, I was till able to enjoy vacation, travel softball, and I even learned to fish. For Christmas this year, will you bring me a computer, twin Ashton Drake baby dolls, and surprises? Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve! I will leave you some milk and cookies.

Love

Kenna S.

5th Grade

Fuqua School

Dear Santa,

WiLL we have presents.

Leiland

Age 6

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I hope you are having a good holiday. I don’t want to waste your time to much! I would like for everyone to be safe for Christmas and in good health from the virus. I would like a baby puppy and kidsKraft Uptown Espresso Kitchen set. God Bless keep us all safe Santa and Thank you! Don’t forget to wear your mask Santa!

Raianna Smith

Age 8

Cumberland Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Please get me a phone. Or a beast ex electran saver. Or a psfive or a nintendo switch or a mush a bely. Or a happy naper. Please and thank you, sined Marvaya

Marvaya

Age 8

Cumberland Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I have been helpFul This year. I made a list of What I want but I want a unicorn most.

Abigail

Age 5

Dear Santa,

My name is Caleb. I am 5 years old. I live in Cumberland, VA. I have been trying to be very good this year. A few of the good things I have done are: help clean my room, play nice with my sister, I am a good listener. What I would most like for Christmas this year is: RC cars, Lego, Road Blocks. I promise to leave you a special treat of cookies when you come to visit me Christmas Eve. Please give Mrs. Claus a hug from me.

Caleb

Age 5

Cumberland Elementary School Head Start

Dear Santa,

I want A jojo siwa music Box.

Bryleigh Elliot

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a Mr. and Mrs. potato head from the toy story movie.

Ayden Guajardo

Age 6

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

My name is Gabriel. I am 4 years old. I live in Farmville, VA. I have been trying to be very good this year. A few of the good things I have done are: walked big sissy to class, clean up my toys, and put up the Christmas tree. What I would most like for Christmas this year is: Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, and Pluto. I promise to leave you a special treat of cookies, carrots, and milk when you come to visit me Christmas Eve. Please give Mrs. Claus a hug from me.

Gabriel

Cumberland Elementary School Headstart

Dear Santa,

My name is Mark. I am 5 years old. I live in Cumberland VA. I have been trying to be very good this year. A few of the good things I have done are: play with my share my toys. What I would most like for Christmas this year is: spiderman, spiderman car, and robot. I promise to leave you a special treat of something sweet when you come to visit me Christmas Eve. Please give Mrs. Claus a hug from me.

Mark

Age 5

Cumberland Elementary School Headstart

Dear Santa,

I would like a PS4 and a spiderman video game. I would also like for you to get my sister some LOL dolls. I love you Santa.

Ethan Frank

Age 6

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

My name is Nate. I am 3 years old. I live in Cumberland, VA. I have been trying to very good this year. A few of the good things I have done are: been good for Nana, been good for YaYa, been good for Cayden. What I would most like for Christmas this year is: candy, toys, and Christmas tree. I promise to leave you a special treat of candy when you come to visit me Christmas Eve. Please give Mrs. Claus a hug from me.

Nate

Age 3

Cumberland Elementary School Headstart

Dear Santa,

I LOVE YOU! I WILL LEAVE SOME FOOD FOR YOU AND YOUR REINDEER. BE CAREFUL ON OUR ROOF. THANKS FOR BRINGING PRESENTS TO ME AND MY FRIENDS! MERRY CHRISTMAS.

Lillie-Staples Ferguson

Age 5

Fuqua School

Dear Santa,

Braihem to gtogoggo grom go look by the sot to sopk to losd.

Dalik

Age 3

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Nice ring you a leds I have I’m on it nice lis love so dad do bad Kid get croll eer.

Jayden

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I wuTa I wulat Toez fum you Santa. Love Allie.

Allie Resone

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is a kitchen set with food, a Barbie Dream House, LoL’s legos and apron with a hat. Maybe you can bring my sister and brother something too!

Brenleigh Robison

Age 6

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a Nintendo switch a I wud a alat because I It WILl tdqcn me.

Marvin

Age 6

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

My name is Morgan Leonard and I would like a white dirt bike a dirt bike helmet.

Thank, You,

Morgan

Morgan Leonard

Age 10

Buckingham County Public Schools

Dear Santa,

I hope yo had a good summer. I’ve been Good foR mam I really wan a big doll.

Love you,

Loraine

Age 6

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a toy barren. I want a toy legos hospital. I love you.

Aubrey

Age 6

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I wOLLB lacIakwon do leSSons.

David Frazier

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I wut a situ pol beckus I like situ you are the best bckus you gif us prisit.

Audrey Rowe

Age 6

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I wana Bier and a three abbyalie. Srara and ssac and wai lite.

Quira Reynolds

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a bigger nerf gun than my brother and also I want a cactus for my teacher Mrs. Staltzfus

Dear Santa,

I want a nintendo switch. I want a mandaloria coloring buk. I would like Legos town I would like someshoes.

Brentley Britton

Age 6

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! Please bring me a bike, toy phone, paint & brush, pink paper and glitter, big letters, and a toy for my cats. Thank you.

Kassie Mae Ferrell

Age 6

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a LOL doll, a kitchen set, and a new iPhone. Thank You.

Cerinyte Haskins

Age 6

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Santa mary Christmiss. Santa please give me toy cars. Please give me a puppy. Give me a motersikle and a stuffies.

Noah

Age 6

Cumberland Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a extreme dump Truck. Tell Jesus HaPPy BirthdAy.

Sammy

Age 6

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good I would like some barbies in a big box be safe flying air over. Love you.

Gracie Carrier

Age 6

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

This christmas can you take corona virus away so we can go to disney world with all my princess dolls.

Navya Chaudhari

Age 6

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I bin Good this yer. Cum biy plees I will hav cookies. Love Karson.

Karson Mawyer

Age 6

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I am not asking for much this yer. A dollhouse wood be grate. Luv, Kennedi

Kennedi Mawyer

Age 6

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie dream house. I want baby doll. I would also like some barbie dolls. Could you bring me a puppy. I need a hat and gloves.

Alyssa Madden

Age 6

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. Please bring me barbies, LOL, tablet, just girl stuff. Please bring toys to my brothers and sister.

Ryle’igh Eubank

Age 6

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl this year. I wish for barbies. I’d like COVID to go away so I could play with friends.

A’Brianna Eppes

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I would like a lego set for Christmas thank you I love you Santa.

Trevor

Age 8

Buckingham Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How is the North pole? I hope you have fun delivering presents. I hope the elves are doing a good job. I want headphones and a gymnastics bar. Merry Christmas!

Eden Zelley

1st Grade

Happy Rock Christian Academy

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! What do your reindeer like? Am I on the nice list? I would like a camera, dance bar, ohuhu markers, and fujifilm. Are elves have been good. They went fishing in are sink. Have a good Christmas!

Olive Zelley

4th Grade

Happy Rock Christian Academy

Dear Santa,

If you visit me this year, I would like a LOL Doll and a slime kit. But only if all the other kids get presents too.

Charleigh Moss

Age 7

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want wrestling action figures, Ryan’s World toys, and a baseball bat. I also want a policeman hat. Santa is nice because he cares about us! Love Caleb

Caleb Tyler

Age 5

Buckingham Primary School

Dear Santa,

I want a water gun and slime. I love Santa because he gives all the little children presents. Don’t forget the cookies and milk when you visit everyone.

Maci Tyler

Age 7

Buckingham Primary School

Dear Santa,

I dont really what anything for Christmas but since you love giving kids presents. I want a skate board thank you. Love Levi.

Levi Hines

Age 9

Bucking Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a guitar for Christmas, I have been good (mostly) this year. Don’t forget the cookies and milk and the carrots for the reindeer! I love you Santa Claus!

Hunter Hanes

Age 8

Bucking Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want a eye mask, a marshmallow bath gift set, a nail dryer with nail polish. A pink tablet, a pink unicorn pillow pet. Purple Barbie jeep. A cool color changing lights in pink.

Fluffy kitten blanket.

Hope you have safe travels on Christmas eve.

Thats all

Love

Kaylee Chenault

Age 9

Buckingham Elementary School

Dear Santa,

My name is Jazzmyn and I would Love to get a pair of roller stakes for Christmas. I am a good in school I am a good girl. I like to ride my bike and play with doll houses.

Jazzmyn

Age 8

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Slime, lps-littlest pet sho, LoLs, shopkins, putty, Barbies phone case with glitter with a unicorn on it.

Reagan

Age 9

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

five nose at fedes plus loof thum. Cloz. jasi achin firgores a titan shich game for thar titon shich.

Garbriel Reed

Age 9

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, this is Jessica and I was really hoping you would write back to me. All I want for Christmas is for our elf to be ok be we heard that he was not doing well. Love Jessica.

Jessica B.

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I have done my best. I have been trying to be a good helpr I would like a drone. And a bubble ball for Christmas please.

Tucker Varner

Age 6

Prince Edward County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I would like for you to give all my friend a present because I Miss them. P.S. Me too

Aubree James

Age 9

Cumberland County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I would like a barbie spa set and a ipod touch rose gold and head phones.

Abigail Woodson

Age 8

Buckingham Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I love you. I have been a good girl. I only cut my a hair a little. Mommy says it will grow back. I would like a soft teddy bear and a pink scooter just the same as Tucker’s. Love Ellie

Ellie Varner

Age 4

Prince Edward County Elementary School

Dear Santa,

I want a playstation and nintendo switch for Christmas.

Te’mariius

Age 6

Buckingham County Public School

Dear Santa,

may i hava bick. And a scabod. And a sofbod. And a new aig. Ane a fwelr.

Carson

Age 6

Cumberland County Elementary School