LETTER — Federal task force needed on election fraud

To the Editor:

Edmund Burke, a member of the British Parliament in the 1700s, is famous for saying, “The only thing needed for evil to succeed is for good men to do nothing.” To paraphrase that, and apply it to today’s situation, “The only thing needed for Joe Biden to succeed (in stealing the election) is for the Supreme Court to do nothing.” And that is what has happened.

The “good” men and women on the court have done nothing.

The obvious solution to the scandal of dishonest elections is a rigorous recount of the votes. We’ll have to get used to plenty of recounts as the new normal, because fraud is so easy — now that voting by mail is accepted.

But when I say recounts are needed, I mean the name and address on every ballot must be entered into a computer so that we can find out if the same names show up multiple times. This verifying isn’t being done yet, and so rampant fraud is going undetected. A special federal task force needs to be authorized to find out just how much cheating is going on.

Trump’s solution of amassing an army of lawyers and relying on the courts predictably failed. That was not surprising at all.

My personal experience is that judges are useless.

Joe Grace

Farmville