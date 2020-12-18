LETTER — Decorations bring great joy this season

To the Editor:

Thank you to each and every person who took the time to decorate their houses and yards and spread joy and smiles at the end of a year that has been difficult for so many.

It is heartwarming to travel around our little town and see lights and decorations. From the single strand of lights across a porch to entire yards lit up with displays, each one brings joy and a moment of peace to those who pass by. Thank you to the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce for sponsoring the Battle of the Bulbs. It takes extra work and effort, but what a difference it has made in encouraging more and more people to share a little love through outdoor decorations.

This and so many other reasons make Farmville a wonderful place to live.

Jeannine Perry

Farmville