Landfill Alert Committee to meet virtually Dec. 13

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will hosting its regular monthly meeting virtually due to COVID-19 Sunday, Dec. 13, at 3 p.m.

Attendees may join by phone. Contact Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 to receive dial-in instructions. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and citizens in surrounding counties about the serious impact this potential mega landfill may have on the area and to provide the most current update.

Come and enjoy Lights at the Lake at Bear Creek Lake State Park, 22 Bear Creek Lake Road in Cumberland. The drive- thru light show will be held the weekends of Dec. 4, 5, and 6 and Dec. 11, 12, and 13 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission fees will be waived with a new unwrapped toy or monetary donation to benefit the Cumberland Christmas Mother program. Ornaments will be on sale for $7.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Daniel Morris of Dillwyn and Tony Clifton. Both were born on December 5. Happy birthday also to Rhonda White of Fork Union Monday, December 7.

Concord Baptist Church located at 12053 Francisco Road (Sheppards) will present “Caroling, Caroling” by Susan A.J. Lyttek at 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6, at the Focus Center. Face masks and social distancing will be required. There is no admission charge.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is hosting inside services only at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. There will be no Sunday school at this time.

Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation cordially invites all to attend. For further information contact Pastor Jeff at (434) 942-4652 or at his home phone (434) 283-4657.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will be host drive-in parking lot services Sunday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. Also at 11:15 a.m. there will be in-house services. Masks are required for in-house services.

All those planning to attend the service will drive into the parking lot and are to remain in their cars throughout the duration of the service having no contact with individuals while there. Thanks for your cooperation.

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill area of New Canton will host in-house services every Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. Social distancing and face masks are required. Attendees must sit with their own family members.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery is sent out this week to all those sick and shut-in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.