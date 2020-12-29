Keysville resident killed in crash
A Keysville woman died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Patrick Henry Highway in Prince Edward County early Monday evening, Dec. 28.
Virginia State Police (VSP) Public Relations Coordinator Shelby Crouch said in a statement it was at 6:55 p.m. when VSP responded to a the incident on the highway, just east of Indian Spring Road.
“A 2008 Chevrolet Equinox ran off the left side of the road, struck a guardrail and overturned in the median,” she said.
She said the driver, Tonya Ford, 40, of Keysville, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.
Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc. Fire Chief Trey Pyle also provided his account of the incident, noting his department was dispatched at 6:53 p.m. for a reported single-vehicle accident overturned with entrapment.
“On arrival, crews found a single vehicle overturned down an embankment,” he said. “The sole occupant was found to be deceased from injuries sustained in the accident.”
Crouch said the crash remains under investigation.
