Joyce Allison Sanderlin, 85 of Meherrin, passed away at her daughter’s home on Dec. 9 in Portsmouth. She was surrounded by love with her daughters Linda Pallett and Francie Causey and son-in-law Winston Causey. Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Calvin and Myrtle Sanderlin. She is survived by her children Clifton Golden, Jr., Sharon Cobelo, Linda Pallett and Francie Causey; sister Geraldine Deihl; brothers, Terry Sanderlin and wife Magaret Sanderlin and brother Leonard Sanderlin; as well as 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son Charles Golden, brother Richard Sanderlin and 2 grandchildren. Joyce enjoyed collecting movie dvds, camping with her family, collecting John Wayne memorabilia, walks around her daughter’s neighborhood in Portsmouth, crossword puzzles, researching the family tree, spending time with her family and an occasional college course to keep her mind sharp. She was well known in town, as well as in Meherrin, as the red headed deaf lady…Joyce, who would drop in to visit her friends often, as well as unexpectedly and loved meeting old friends while shopping in Walmart. The family would like to thank an old family friend, Rose Bates, who shopped for her during Covid to keep her safe and out of harms way. Also, her neighbor, Randall Turner, who would often do odds and ends for mom and check in on her to make sure she was okay. She said he was like her son. An internment and memorial service will be held at the family’s Sanderlin plot in Norfolk at Elmwood Cemetery. The graveside service will be on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. Family and friends are welcome and we will be social distancing. Due to the Covid-19 there will not be a gathering after the service. Please visit http://www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view pictures, send condolences, or share stories.