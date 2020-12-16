Ice, ice baby

Farmville residents woke up to a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet under a winter weather advisory that will last until 1 p.m. today.

The bulk of the season’s first major winter storm will be well north of the area but could cause some slippery travel conditions this morning before temperatures warm.

At 8:15 a.m., the temperature was 31 degrees but is expected to warm to a high of 35 by noon. Rain is expected throughout the afternoon.

So this will not be a repeat of the blizzard 80 years ago in January of 1940 that dumped 24 inches of snow on the town followed by five consecutive days of below zero temperatures.

We have heard of some closings as a result of the weather. The Juvenile and Domestic Relations court is closed today. Prince Edward County offices will open on a delay at 11 a.m.

This event will not provide a white Christmas. There is still time, but nothing on the horizon appears to be able to provide the combination of cold precipitation necessary to leave anything white on the ground before Christmas Day.