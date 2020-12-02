Holiday garbage routes change little

With the Christmas and New Year’s Holidays falling on a Friday, there will only be changes to the business garbage and cardboard schedules. Businesses will only be picked up twice, Monday and Wednesday, for the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s. There will be no change in residential collections. Regular schedules will resume Monday, Jan. 4.

• Monday, December 21st — Residential and business garbage and cardboard routes

• Tuesday, December 22nd — Residential route

• Wednesday, December 23rd — Residential and business garbage and cardboard routes, business recycling and residential cardboard call-in pickup

• Thursday, December 24th — Holiday – no collection

• Friday, December 25th — Holiday – no collection

• Monday, December 28th — Residential and business garbage and cardboard routes

• Tuesday, December 29th — Residential route

• Wednesday, December 30th — Residential and business garbage and cardboard routes, business recycling and residential cardboard call-in pickup

• Thursday, December 31st — Holiday – no collection

• Friday, January 1st — Holiday – no collection

Loose leaf collection will stop on December 23rd and resume on January 4th

If you have any questions concerning the holiday schedule, please call Farmville Public Works at (434) 392-3331.