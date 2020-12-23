Green Ridge begins scholarship fund

County and school officials gathered Thursday, Dec. 17, to accept a $60,000 check for a scholarship fund created by Green Ridge Recycling and Disposal Facility, LLC (Green Ridge) for Cumberland County Public Schools (CuCPS) students.

The money will be awarded to minority students, low-income students and students who are the first generation in their family to pursue a post-secondary education program.

“We are committed to supporting this county, and that commitment extends to the students of this community,” Green Ridge Manager Jerry Cifor said in a press release about the scholarship. “Civic responsibility is something we take seriously, and that is reflected in how we conduct our business and how we do all we can to make Cumberland County a great place to live and work. We have supported the county in several ways over the past two years, and this is just the beginning.”

The $60,000 donation will fund $12,000 worth of educational scholarships for each of the next five years. CuCPS will determine the number of scholarships, scholarship amounts and recipients, with the first round of recipients to come from the Class of 2021.

In attendance the day of the check presentation were County Administrator Don Unmussig, District 5 Supervisor Robert Saunders Jr., District 3 Supervisor and Board Vice Chair Eurika Tyree, CuCPS Superintendent Dr. Chip Jones, Cumberland County High School Principal Eugene Williams and Green Ridge representative Jay Zook.

“The Green Ridge Scholarship will provide a pathway to higher education for many of our children in Cumberland County,” Tyree said. “I am thankful for the gesture, and I hope the recipients will take full advantage of this opportunity afforded to them.”

“For many graduating seniors, this scholarship will provide an opportunity to pursue a college education and forever change the trajectory of their lives,” Saunders said. “This can be life-changing, particularly for young students who may have previously thought high school would be the end of their education. This type of support for our students from Green Ridge lets me know that they want to partner with us to help our citizens find ways to get their children help to pay for college.”

“I want to thank Green Ridge for their continued support of Cumberland County’s students,” Jones said. “This contribution will go to deserving students that can really use a financial boost to continue their education in pursuit of the career of their dreams.”