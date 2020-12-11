Falcons fly to 45-38 win in opener

Senior guard and team co-captain Maureon Tisdale-Couch led the Fuqua School varsity boys basketball squad to a 45-38 home victory Tuesday night, Dec. 8, against Brunswick Academy to open the Falcons’ 2020-21 season. Tisdale-Couch contributed a double-double, with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while junior guard Braxton McClure added nine points. Fuqua (1-0) visits Amelia Academy on Friday, Dec. 11, with the game set to start at 6:30 p.m.