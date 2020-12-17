It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Duane David Merritt. He will be remembered fondly by friends and family as a loving father and husband, provider, gentleman, patriot, gun enthusiast, ex-firefighter, mentor, craftsman, artist, music lover, handyman, amateur griller and smoker, history buff, avid reader, amateur mechanic and friend. He passed away at the age of 49 on Dec. 12. Duane was born on Apr. 22, 1971 in Alexandria to Jim and Ann Merritt. He graduated from Prince Edward County High School in 1989. Duane worked as a floor-covering mechanic at The Carpet House for over 25 years and more recently at Custom Floors in Farmville. On Jun. 26, 1993, he married Lisa Ann Williams, his high school sweetheart. They raised a son, Joshua Quinn Merritt, who Duane often referred to as his greatest accomplishment. Duane was known for his quick wit and kind and compassionate spirit. He was a dedicated husband and father. Duane was a music lover who always had music playing and was able to tell you the name of most any song and artist that sang it. He was very handy and could fix most anything. He loved tinkering and making woodcrafts for loved ones. Duane loved living in the country and taking pictures of the beautiful things around him like trees and old barns. He was known for his many tattoos. Duane was artistic and loved to draw. He worked with many talented tattoo artists to create tattoos that were both meaningful and beautiful. He loved cooking on his grill and could make a great steak. Duane was preceded in death by his father Jim and his mother Ann. He is survived by his wife, Lisa; his son, Joshua; in-laws, Meredith Williams, Dawn Williams, Amy and Alan Deitrich, Robby and Niki Williams, Mary and Marcus Brooks and many nephews, nieces and longtime friends that will cherish his memory. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.