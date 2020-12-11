Cumberland County property transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Cumberland County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of April. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Pamela H. Pleasants to Travis H. Pleasants, 1.288 AC, Hamilton District. $130,000.

• Spear Mountain Investments, LLC to Brock Properties, 4 AC Parcel A & Esmts, Randolph District. $52,500.

• Jack C. Ingle to Reve Ventures, LLC, Parcel A, Madison District. $120,000.

• Clarence Ferguson; et al to Terry D. Seal; et al, 16 AC, Randolph District. $32,000.

• Bobby J. Bush; et al to William Bush. Deed Gift.

• David Gregory Moss to Clifford C. Wolf, 13.85 AC, Randolph District. $235,000.

• Ira Junior Midkiff; et al to Noe Calderon, 18.137 AC, Madison District. $135,000.

• Lawrence Wade Stimpson Jr; et al to Tara Michelle Ciavarella, Parcel, Randolph District. $129,000.

• Shelba J. Rowell to John B. Slough Jr. Deed Gift.

• Judy B. Hudson to Keith L. Nicholas, 10.9 AC & 11 AC, Hamilton District. $135,000.

• William Douglas McClung III to D Marc Illman; tr, 61.84 AC, Hamilton District. $234,992.

• Rochelle M. Traupman to George E. Nitsch, 3 AC, Hamilton District. $245,000.

• Patricia A. Pellegrino to I B Dent, Lots 19, 20 & 21, Town of Farmville. $97,500.

• Duncan Associates, LLC to Barbara Moorhouse, 8 AC, Hamilton District. $185,000.

• Harrison Diversified, INC to Lee Randolph Harrison, .46 AC, Hamilton District. $50,000.

• Travis Brown Sr. to Thomas H. Baldwin, Parcel, Hamilton District. $16,000.

• Howard Sims J; et al to Arthur L. Derome Jr, 14.125 AC, Madison District. $45,000.

• Bella Creek, LLC to Jacob Lee Wray, 2 AC, Randolph District. $183,000.

• Stephen Boles, et ux to Willia, R. Sutton; et ux, 16.714 AC, Randolph District. $490,000.