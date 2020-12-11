The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@ FarmvilleHerald.com.

DECEMBER 11

CHRISTMAS IN AMERICA — Central Virginia Christian School will have a drive-thru Christmas celebration called Christmas in America with lights and a live nativity scene Friday, Dec. 11, Saturday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. Cars should enter Main Street at the intersection of Highway 20 and 15 at the Dollar General. Traffic will be one way with an exit at the Pocket Park. Cars may continue through Dillwyn to enjoy more lights and decorations.

DECEMBER 12

ANTEBELLUM CHRISTMAS — Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will host its annual Christmas program Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hillsman House and Visitor Center. The event is free. For more information call (804) 561-7510.

COMMUNITY BREAKFAST — Pisgah Baptist Church in Rice will hold a Community Breakfast Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 a.m. Special Christmas music will be provided.

DECEMBER 13

SANTA ON TOUR — The Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad, Farmville Fire Department and Farmville Police Department will be taking Santa on a tour of Farmville Sunday, Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tour will not stop at any location but will be parading slowly through neighborhoods throughout the day.

LANDFILL ALERT MEETING — The Cumberland County Landfill Alert (CCLA) group is having a virtual Community Town Hall on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Delegate Sam Rasoul who presented legislation during the 2020 General Assembly session concerning landfills in Virginia. Those interested may attend the meeting by going to https:// globalgotomeeting.com/ join/378814269 or by phone at (571) 317-3122 enter 378-814-269.

DECEMBER 14

BUCKINGHAM BOARD OF SUPERVISORS — The Buckingham County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Peter Francisco Auditorium of the Buckingham Administration Complex.

DECEMBER 19

TOY AND COAT DRIVE — Spirit of Life will be having its First Annual Toy and Coat Drive Saturday, Dec. 19 from noon to 3 p.m. New toys and coats for children ages 2 and up. The address is 308 South Virginia and Church Street in Farmville. Elder Robert Gay Jr. is the pastor.

DRIVE-THRU NATIVITY — A Drive- Thru Nativity event will be held Saturday, Dec. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 6700 Barnesville Highway in Red Oak. The event is free. Donations of non-perishable foods will be accepted to serve neighbors in need.

DECEMBER 29

BLOOD DRIVE — St. John’s Lutheran Church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive Tuesday, Dec. 29. The drive will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 1301 Milnwood Road in Farmville. Only prescheduled appointments will be honored. No walk-ins will be taken at this time.

FEBRUARY 2

BEGINNING BEEKEEPING — A virtual Beginning Beekeeping Class will be held Tuesday, Feb. 2 by the Heart of Virginia Beekeepers. To register for the class and also for details such as time and to receive a link for the class, send an email to tommyanelson@gmail.com.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

BIBLICAL BAPTIST CHURCH — Biblical Baptist Church will meet each Sunday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. with lunch to follow and a 1:30 p.m. service. Bible study is on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. All services are being held at the VFW Post on Graham Road due to flooding of the church building.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church will have no in-person worship until further notice beginning Nov. 29, the first Sunday of Advent. Virtual worship will continue at 10 a.m. each Sunday on the church’s Facebook page as well as on YouTube.

PEAKS BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Peaks Baptist Church at 1948 Peaks Road Prospect will have worship and praise services on first, second, and fourth Sundays in the church parking lot at 10 a.m. until further notice.

MONROE BAPTIST CHURCH — Monroe Baptist Church in Rice, Virginia will be having Park and Praise services beginning at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of each month until further notice.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Keysville Fire Station located at 500 Osbourne St behind Burger King at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

CONFERENCE CALL SERVICES — Apostolic Faith Church of All Nations will hold worship services by conference call until further notice. Sunday morning worship will be at 9 a.m. and Tuesday night Bible study at 7 p.m. The conference call number is (563) 999-2269 access code 406570.

PARKING LOT

SERVICES

DISCONTINUED — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland is discontinuing parking lot services for the winter months. Services will be posted on YouTube until further notice. For more information call (434) 392-5884.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at 434-414- 6504.

FARMVILLE

PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church located at 200 West Third Street will hold in-service worship each Sunday at 11 a.m. The church is practicing social distancing, and a face covering will be required during the service. Audio of the services is also available on the church’s Facebook page as well as the church website (farmvillepresbyterian.org). For further questions please feel free to contact the church office at (434) 392-4243.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH — Calvary Baptist Church, 1144 Hendricks Rd. in Pamplin will have indoor worship services every Sunday at 11 a.m. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.

VIRTUAL SERMON — 11 a.m. every Sunday presented by the Rev. Toney W. Smith, pastor of St. Level Baptist Church, Clarksville and Greenwood Baptist Church, Boydton. The public is welcome to join in and listen to the message. Call (804) 665- 9969. When asked put in code 9059059#.

LIVE STREAMING SERVICES — at First Liberty Baptist Church will be held the first and third Sunday at 10 a.m. and Bible study via teleconference on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Dial in at 617-793-8841, no code. All other programs and services will remain suspended in compliance with the governor’s orders.

PARK AND PRAISE SERVICE — 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Sundays until further notice. Services are held every week, except for fifth Sundays.

CHURCH ACTIVITIES CANCELED — New Grove Baptist Church calendar activities are canceled until further notice. Virtual Worship Service will continue to be conducted on second and fourth Sundays, and Sunday school/Bible study will be held on the first and third Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

SERVICE TIME CHANGED — Until further notice, Mt. Moriah Upper Room Baptist Church at 1913 Tuggle Road, Farmville will have outdoor church service at 9 a.m. on first through fourth Sundays.

ZION BAPTIST

SERVICES — Zion Baptist Church of Dillwyn will have phone conference services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To join in, call 1-559-671-2916.

MERCY SEAT BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Mercy Seat Baptist Church regular parking lot church services will begin at 11 a.m. starting the first Sunday in October.

BETHEL GROVE

BAPTIST CHURCH PARK AND PRAISE — Bethel Grove Baptist Church, in Rice, will have Park and Praise at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. All are welcome.

FOREST BAPTIST CHURCH — Forest Baptist Church will alter its worship service hours on the second, third and fourth Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome to this worship service.

BEAUTIFUL PLAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Beautiful Plain Baptist Church in Charlotte Court House, will have indoor worship services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays each month, until further notice.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Cornerstone Baptist Church at 16 Horsepen Road in Farmville will have Sunday services at 10 a.m. on the second, third and fourth Sundays. The church will still have drive-up church services. Sunday school classes will be held at 9:30 a.m. on the first Sunday and fifth Sunday. Services will be in the church and we will follow COVID-19 guidelines.

TRIUMPH BAPTIST CHURCH — Indoor worship service is held each Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Triumph Baptist Church located on Darlington Heights Road. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask.

CEDAR BAPTIST CHURCH — Cedar Baptist Church at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will have a drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. each Sunday. There will also be an 11:15 a.m. service inside the church sanctuary each Sunday. Attendees will be asked to wear a mask for the inside service.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST CHURCH — Old Green Creek Baptist Church will have drive-up worship services every second and fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Reverend Samuel F. Trent is the pastor. Come out and be blessed.

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH — Heritage Baptist Church at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville will be holding drive-in and indoor services each Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. COVID guidelines will be followed and a mask is required for indoor services. Everyone is welcome. For further information, please contact the church at (434) 392-6119.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church will be on WFLO – 870 AM at 10:30 a.m. the first, third and alternating fifth Sundays and at 11 a.m. on the second, fourth and alternating fifth Sundays. The services will also be on Facebook Live.