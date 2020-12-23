December 23, 2020

  • 25°

Christmas Mother a success

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, December 23, 2020

In spite of social distancing, freezing rain and muddy conditions, the Cumberland Christmas Mother Program distributed gifts, clothing, toys and gift cards to 127 families accounting for 259 infants, toddlers and children and 69 teens. Using a drive-thru method where recipients remained in their vehicles when arriving at their prescheduled times, volunteers packed trunks and truck beds to fulfill Christmas wishes Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections