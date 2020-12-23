Christmas Mother a success
In spite of social distancing, freezing rain and muddy conditions, the Cumberland Christmas Mother Program distributed gifts, clothing, toys and gift cards to 127 families accounting for 259 infants, toddlers and children and 69 teens. Using a drive-thru method where recipients remained in their vehicles when arriving at their prescheduled times, volunteers packed trunks and truck beds to fulfill Christmas wishes Wednesday, Dec. 16.
You Might Like
The reason for the season
The Farmville Church of Christ located on Milnwood Road held its annual live nativity program though scaled down from years... read more