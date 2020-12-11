Christmas donations

The Women’s Ministry of First Baptist Church recently donated toiletry items and socks to the Farmville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Due to COVID, the group was unable to conduct monthly devotional activities and give the Christmas gifts to the residents in person. Pictured from left are Sister F. Thompson, Minister K. Ashton, Sister S. Brown, Sister B. Baskins, Deaconess M. Reed, Deacon B. Daniel and the pastor of First Baptist Church Rev. J.P. Ashton.