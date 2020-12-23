Chambers recognized for 30 years of service

District 6 Supervisor Joe Chambers was recognized by the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo) Monday, Dec. 14, for serving for 30 years on the Buckingham Board of Supervisors. VACo Executive Director Dean Lynch was present at the Monday, Dec. 14, Buckingham County Board of Supervisors meeting to present a plaque to Chambers and congratulate him for his many years of service. Pictured are, from left, Harry Bryant, board chairman and District 5 supervisor; Chambers; Lynch; and Don Matthews, board vice chairman and District 3 supervisor.