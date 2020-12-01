‘Bandidos’ Mexican restaurant on its way to Farmville

Farmville’s newest Mexican restaurant, Bandidos, is expected to open after the first of the new year.

Brought to town by co-owners and brothers Alejandro and Jesus Roberto Arellano, Bandidos was originally expected to have an opening date in late October.

The restaurant, located at 100 High Street, is in the same space as the recently closed El Patron restaurant.

Alejandro said Monday, Nov. 30, the business has some extra remodeling work that needs to be addressed due to the age of the building, so additional updates must be completed before the grand opening can occur.

But residents won’t have to wait too much longer — citizens will be able to ring in the new year with tacos, margaritas and other traditional Mexican fare, as the Arellano brothers are now aiming to open their doors the first week of January.