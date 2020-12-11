Area roadwork scheduled

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations (by county):

Buckingham County:

• Route 664 (660-737) –Emergency pipe repairs Nov. 4 to Jan. 29. Detours are 660 and 737.

• Note districtwide activities.

Charlotte County:

• Route 40 – Crew will repair slope damage.

• Note districtwide activities.

Cumberland County:

• Note districtwide activities.

Prince Edward County:

• Route 625 (672 – 625) – Emergency pipe replacement from Nov. 2 to Jan. 30.

• Route 690 (652-651) – Emergency pipe replacement from Nov. 17 to Jan. 29.

• Note districtwide activities.