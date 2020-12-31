Alma Banton Smith
Alma Banton Smith, 86 of Buckingham died Dec. 29. She was the widow of Harmon Lee Smith. She is survived by a daughter Lynn Sloan and husband, John and stepson, Joe Fino of Belleview, Florida. Family will receive friends Saturday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn. Memorials may be made to Bedford Hospice House, 1025 Turning Point Road, Bedford, VA 24523
