December 31, 2020

  • 55°

Ada J. Chinn

By Staff Report

Published 9:37 am Thursday, December 31, 2020

Ada J. Chinn (née Sloan), 96 of Cumberland passed away Dec. 27. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dee, her parents and her four siblings. She is survived by many dear nieces and nephews. She will be missed and forever loved. Graveside service was held Dec. 31 in the Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery.

