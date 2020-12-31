Ada J. Chinn
Ada J. Chinn (née Sloan), 96 of Cumberland passed away Dec. 27. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dee, her parents and her four siblings. She is survived by many dear nieces and nephews. She will be missed and forever loved. Graveside service was held Dec. 31 in the Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery.
You Might Like
Charles Edmond Lindsay
Charles Edmond Lindsay, much beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24. He was preceded in death... read more