Why do they drill if not to mine?

To The Editor:

Will we be one of the less-than-5%?

Thank you for Alexa Massey’s report on the Buckingham Joint Work Session on November 16.

Doing the math on Aston Bay Holdings’ use of our water to drill 23 exploratory holes, Canadians’ free use of our water: 2,500 gallons (average of 2,000- 3,000 gallons per hole) x 23 drilled holes=57,500 gallons. Compared to bottled water=230,000 quarts= 460,000 pints at $1.50=$690,000.Who’s paying for this illegal withdrawal of Buckingham’s water?

Concerning the repeated focus on drilling vs. mining, why drill — if not to mine? We truly must consider the cost/benefit mentioned by Dr. John Chernak. What will be the benefit to local residents as we sacrifice our water and our children’s futures?

What will a questionnaire for drilling require if it’s for a non-permitted activity — when mining is prohibited in A-1?

Expert testimonies downplayed the threat to our community.

Does anyone else question our local rights and who is looking out for them?

Finally, do you trust that open-pit mines bring money and jobs? Mining 101: https://www.earthworks.org/issues/mining/ Gold Mining Pollution and the Cost of Private Healthcare: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/ pii/S0921800915301853.

Kenda Hanuman

Buckingham