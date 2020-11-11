Violet Vaughan Potts, age 100 of Farmville, passed away on Nov. 6. Violet was born to Edward Aaron Vaughan and Vivian Price Vaughan in Cumberland on May 29, 1920. Violet is survived by her daughter, Cyndi Potts Gable, of Farmville, and three grandchildren, Christopher Armistead, of Prospect; Carrie Park (Kathleen), of Blackstone and Chadd Gable, of Lynchburg; sisters Anne Ramsey, of Farmville and Barbara Pattishall, of Burlington, North Carolina; several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Violet was preceded in death by her daughter, Charlene Potts Dickerson and son-in-law Conis Gable; parents Edward and Vivian; siblings Edward “Dick” Vaughan, Danny “Boots” Vaughan, Spencer Vaughan, Nannie Vaughan Coffey, Lottie Vaughan and Ivy “Tootsie” Wilkerson. Violet was a 1939 graduate of John Randolph School and of Mrs. Layne’s Business School and later lived in Fredericksburg with her daughters, until moving to Crewe in 1967. Violet worked as a beautician in Blackstone from 1967 until she began working in Nottoway County Public Schools as an assistant from 1978 until retiring in 2005 at age 85. Violet lived on her own until the age of 95, when she entered The Woodland. Violet enjoyed playing cards and scrabble, going out to eat, watching game shows, family vacations to Nags Head and membership at Crewe United Methodist Church. Violet will be remembered for her contagious laughter, unintentional humor, love of family, coffee and chocolate. A special thank you to the excellent care and love given by the staff of the Lee Unit at The Woodland. Family will receive friends at Puckett Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, where her funeral service will be held immediately afterwards, followed by burial in Crewe Cemetery. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.