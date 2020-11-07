Two-car rollover on River Road

The Randolph Volunteer Fire Department (RVFD) responded to a 5:55 p.m. call Monday, Nov. 2, for a two-vehicle accident with possible entrapment in the 900 block of River Road in Cumberland. According to RVFD Fire Chief Paul Adkins, crews arrived to find two vehicles on their roof. One patient sustained minor injuries and was checked by Prince Edward Rescue Squad before being released on scene. The other patient, also sustaining minor injuries, was transported to the hospital. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.