November 18, 2020

  • 28°

SUV hits power pole

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Multiple agencies responded Thursday morning, Nov. 12, to an incident in which an SUV struck a power pole on Farmville Road about a half mile south of County Line Road. The driver of the vehicle had a minor injury and did not go to a hospital. Agencies responding included Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad, Virginia State Police and Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections