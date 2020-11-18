SUV hits power pole
Multiple agencies responded Thursday morning, Nov. 12, to an incident in which an SUV struck a power pole on Farmville Road about a half mile south of County Line Road. The driver of the vehicle had a minor injury and did not go to a hospital. Agencies responding included Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad, Virginia State Police and Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office.
