State surpasses veterans hiring goal

Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced that more than 67,000 Virginia military veterans have been hired through the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program since its inception in 2012, surpassing the goal he set of 65,000 V3 hires by the end of his administration.

“Having served in the military myself, I am extremely proud that we achieved our goal of hiring 65,000 Virginia veterans, and that we did it more than a year early,” Northam said. “Even in this time of economic uncertainty, we know that maximizing the effectiveness of programs like this one benefits everyone. As we continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on nearly every aspect of our lives, Virginia is committed to supporting the more than 720,000 veterans that call our commonwealth home.”

Virginia was the first state in the nation to create an official program dedicated to helping military veterans, transitioning service members, and their spouses find employment in the civilian workforce. The mission of the V3 Program is to educate and train employers throughout the commonwealth on the value of Virginia’s veterans, and to help employers connect with them to maximize the productivity of their workforce.

The Department of Veterans Services (DVS) administers the program, working with more than 1,300 private and public companies, federal, state, and local government agencies, and colleges and universities throughout the commonwealth to promote the recruitment, hiring, training, and retention of veterans.

“The V3 Program is another example of the unique and innovative ways that Virginia shows its commitment to serving veterans and their families,” Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins said. “Leadership at all levels of the commonwealth are committed to ensuring that Virginia is the most military and veteran-friendly state in the nation, and 67,000 V3 hires is a major achievement for which all of us can take pride.”

For more information on the V3 Program, including a list of participating partner employers, please visit dvsV3.com.