Ronald David McCowan, 81 of Boiling Springs, passed away Thursday, October 29. Born in Harlan, Kentucky, he was the husband of Peggy Dunkum McCowan and the son of the late Dorothy Neely McCowan. Mr. McCowan served in US Army, was a professional driver and was of the Methodist faith. In addition to his wife, left to cherish his memory are three sons, David McCowan (Charlotte), Scott McCowan (Michelle) and Justin McCowan (Leliz); one brother, Roger McCowan; two sisters, Rose Riser and Peggy Anne Arnold; seven grandchildren, Haily Bright (Dan), Weston McCowan (Jennie), Raven McCowan, Taylor McCowan, Carson McCowan, Madison Biggs and Owen McCowan; and two great-grandchildren, Beckham Bright and Veda Cardinal. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rocky Mount Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 348 Rocky Mount Rd., Dillwyn, VA 23936. The family will be at the home. E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com