Ricky Arnold Simmons
Ricky Arnold Simmons, 63 of Prince Edward Highway, Pamplin, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, at his residence. Born in Lynchburg, on Jul. 23, 1957, he was a son of John Henry Simmons and the late Dorothy Ragland Simmons. He was a member of Evergreen United Methodist Church and attended Prospect United Methodist Church. Ricky retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 42 years of service. He was an avid golfer and a member of Hat Creek Golf Course, Brookneal. Ricky is survived by his wife of 39 years, Ann Fulcher Simmons; his father, Henry Simmons of Evergreen; godson, Jason Covington and wife, Crystal of Amelia; brother and sister-in-law, John and Kim Simmons of Glen Allen; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Cindy and David Camper of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, Renee and Le Moore of Appomattox and Tanya and Wade Robertson of Glen Allen; brother-in-law, Joseph Madison Fulcher of Prospect; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service conducted by the Rev. John Flood, Rev. John Kelley, and Rev. Amy Beth Coleman was held 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery, 707 Prospect Road, Prospect, VA. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Sharon Mobley, PO Box 1084, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Barbara Vera Mayo
Mrs. Barbara Vera Mayo, 83 of Cumberland, departed this life on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Laurels of Willow Creek in... read more