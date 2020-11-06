Ressler honored by WGU
Vicky Ressler of Farmville earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Health Professions. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.
Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 123,000 students nationwide and has more than 190,000 graduates in all 50 states.
You Might Like
Buckingham County High School honor roll
Buckingham County High School has announced its honor roll students for the first nine-week grading period. NINTH GRADE *Austyn Allen,... read more