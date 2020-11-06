Ressler honored by WGU

Vicky Ressler of Farmville earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Health Professions. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 123,000 students nationwide and has more than 190,000 graduates in all 50 states.