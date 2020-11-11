Patterson elected to position with Virginia Jaycees

During the board of directors meeting of the 2020 Fall Meeting of the Virginia Jaycees, Cameron Patterson was elected as the Individual Development Vice President of the Virginia Jaycees.

Patterson is the executive director of the Robert Russa Moton Museum, a National Historic Landmark, that preserves and constructively interprets the history of Civil Rights in education, specifically as it relates to Prince Edward County and the leading role its citizens played in America’s transition from segregation towards integration.

Patterson has been a member of the Farmville Jaycees since 2011 having served in a number of roles at the local level. He currently serves as the president of the Farmville Jaycees having also served in this role in 2015.

Patterson is actively involved in the local community and across the commonwealth, supporting several different organizations and initiatives. Most recently, Patterson was appointed to serve as the chairman of the board of directors for the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce and is the vice chair of the Town of Farmville Planning Commission.

With more than 700 chapters in the United States and 8,000 world-wide, the Junior Chamber International (JCI or Jaycees) provides development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change.