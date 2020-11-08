No injuries in Saturday house fire

Four local fire departments worked to save what was termed “a significant portion of contents” at a home in the 1300 block of Lakeside Road Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Hampden Sydney Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, the department was aided by Darlington Heights, Farmville and Meherrin fire departments to help suppress the blaze.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

Heavy smoke conditions were present when the first unit arrived on the scene of the single story home. Fire was showing through one corner of the roof, according to the information in the post.

The post did not include any information on the possible cause of the blaze.