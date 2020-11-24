Miles appointed to Tobacco Commission

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday, Nov. 20, the appointment of Thomas Jordan Miles III of Buckingham to the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission (TRRC).

Miles serves as district 4 supervisor for the Buckingham County Board of Supervisors and is the director of nutrition and transportation for Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging.

“I’m honored and humbled to serve and represent rural Virginia — which has always been my home — on the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission,” Miles said Monday. “I appreciate and thank Gov. Northam for his confidence in my experience and leadership.”

Miles said his new position will allow him not only to support the work currently being done by the TRRC, but also to ensure its new investments meet the rigorous economic development priorities in rural Virginia, including Buckingham.

“Growing up in my dad’s general merchandise store in Glenmore and being raised on a farm taught me a lot about life,” Miles said. “It taught me that hard work, respect, seeking common ground and listening are of the utmost importance.

“Rural Virginia has so much to offer all of Virginia, yet we have unique challenges compared to other parts of the commonwealth, such as Northern Virginia. I look forward to working with my fellow commissioners to address the lack of affordable and accessible high-speed internet in Southside Virginia. My other priorities include supporting skill building in the trades through our educational institutions and increasing health care options in our region. I also look forward to enhancing economic development by marketing our region to potential employers and new businesses.”

“Buckingham County is fortunate to have representation from our county in the TRRC,” County Administrator Rebecca Carter said Friday. “I am sure Supervisor Miles will be an asset to this commission and our region.”

Also appointed to the commission were Coley Drinkwater of Dinwiddie and Richard T. Hite Jr. of Kenbridge.