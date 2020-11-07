McClelland recognized as Master Adviser

Donald McClelland from Prince Edward County High School, was recognized with the Master Adviser Award amongst 26 other fellow 2020 Master Adviser recipients nationwide at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s (FCCLA) first-ever virtual National Leadership Conference.

FCCLA’s Master Adviser Award acknowledges advisers who have successfully advised an affiliated chapter for a minimum of three years. Master Advisers continuously promote FCCLA and Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) education, operate an integrated chapter with a balanced program of work, facilitate youth-centered activities and continue to integrate new ideas and FCCLA happenings.

“It is difficult to put into words how appreciative the Board of Directors, National Staff and FCCLA members are to have Master Advisers lead FCCLA chapters,” Sandy Spavone, executive director of FCCLA, said. “With this honor, these advisers deserve endless recognition for their accomplishments and continued efforts to grow FCCLA and FCS education.”

Thanks to the guidance and groundwork of FCCLA Master Advisers, members can excel in Competitive Events, serve in leadership roles and gain real-world expertise through FCS education. Through their work, members positively impact families, careers and communities across the nation. FCCLA Master Advisers are essential in motivating and mentoring members to reach their highest potential.