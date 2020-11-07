LETTER — We will not be distracted any longer

To The Editor:

In the shadow of a hotly contested election, in the midst of a pandemic, at the end of a year during which our country has seen some of its greatest challenges in decades, it may seem difficult to focus on local government. But that is what Buckingham County residents must do, and we’ve got to do it quickly.

While we’ve been distracted by the above, a foreign mining company drilled hundreds of feet down into our collective backyards, using thousands of gallons of our water, flagrantly ignoring our zoning laws and bragging to their investors about it. While we were distracted, our local governing bodies attempted to pass a zoning text amendment to legitimize that company’s illegal activity.

Core drilling is not provided for in our zoning ordinance. It is therefore a prohibited activity, and it must remain as such. There is only one purpose for core drilling: to plan for an open-pit mine. If we allow this to continue, if we legitimize this activity, we are opening the door to poisoned water and the devastation of our land. Already, families near the drill sites have had to dig new wells. Already, this activity is hurting our community, our neighbors.

We will not be distracted any longer. Our community needs us. Join us at the Board of Supervisors meeting on November 10, in person or virtual.

Submit comments via letter, email, or in person. More information can be found at friendsofbuckinghamva.org.

Stephanie Rinaldi

Buckingham