Letter – The battle is just beginning

To The Editor:

Election Day 2020 is over.

While we once again failed to flip the Senate seat red and anxiously await the results of the presidency, I can say that we the people of the 5th District came out victorious as Bob Good, a great defender of our conservative and Judeo-Christian values, will become our next Congressman, and for that, to God be the glory.

While not having all the results we wanted to see across the commonwealth, this battle is not over, for it is just the beginning. Election Day 2021 will give us a choice of who the next governor of Virginia will be, and we as Christians and conservatives need to remain in the fight and work hard to assure this state elects a leader who will defend our constitution and the word of God.

This is not the time to give up but the time to defend our freedoms and to show that in God we still trust.

Bradley Driskill

Spout Spring