Landfill committee to meet Sunday

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will host its regular monthly meeting Sunday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Community Center located at 45 South and Davenport Road in Cumberland. Attendees may join in person or by phone.

Contact Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 to receive phone instructions if you are not planning to be there in person. The purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on residents in the area and provide the most current update.

Buckingham Christian Fellowship Association has canceled both its Thanksgiving and Christmas banquets due to COVID-19 restrictions. We look forward to starting our new year in January with our membership drive and dues for 2021.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Larry Davidson of West Virginia.

Victory Baptist Church, located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs, is now hosting inside services only at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. There will be no Sunday school at this time. Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation cordially invites all to attend. For further information contact Worley at (434) 942-4652 or on his home phone at (434) 283-4657.

Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road Dillwyn, will host drive-in parking lot services Sunday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. and also at 11:15 a.m. There will be in-house services. Masks are required for the in-house services. All those planning to attend the service will drive into the parking lot and are to remain in their cars throughout the duration of the service having no contact with individuals while there and must leave following the service. Thanks for your cooperation.

Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton, will host an in-house service every Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. Social distancing and masks are required. Families must sit together.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery is sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.