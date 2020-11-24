Kids talk Thanksgiving turkey

Where do you get your Thanksgiving turkey?

You buy it from the store.

How much does it cost?

$10

How do you cook the turkey?

Put it in a pot with boiling water. Add peppers, sauce and rub. Cook for six minutes.

What’s a good substitute for turkey on Thanksgiving?

Deer meat!

Where do you get your Thanksgiving turkey?

From a turkey. I think we go to the store and get it.

How much does it cost?

$7

How do you cook the turkey?

Cook it in the oven. You get sauce with it. Cook it for eight minutes at 12 degrees..

What’s a good substitute for turkey on Thanksgiving?

Pumpkin pie

Where do you get your Thanksgiving turkey?

I would go to the store and get it.

How much does it cost?

$35

How do you cook the turkey?

Probably on the grill, because that’s where it fits. Take it and rub it in the sauce and paint it and cook it for 30 minutes. Then cut it up, take the bones out and serve it.

What’s a good substitute for turkey on Thanksgiving?

Pizza

Where do you get your Thanksgiving turkey?

We bought the turkey once, but we normally hunt the turkey. We do it on Thanksgiving day. We normally don’t shoot it unless it’s big enough for the whole family, and so if we see one and it’s not big enough we don’t shoot it, but if it is big enough we do shoot it. Then it’s dead.

How do you cook the turkey?

Take the feathers off and skin it before you cook it. Take out its bones. Add seasoning, maybe the seasoning Mommy makes from her garden. She just makes it from scratch, she doesn’t copy anything. She hasn’t named it yet. Cook on the grill or in the oven for 35 minutes at 176°.

What’s a good substitute for turkey on Thanksgiving?

Brownies

Where do you get your Thanksgiving turkey?

I think buy it would be the best thing to do.

How much does it cost?

$8

How do you cook the turkey?

Eat it. I guess you have to cook it first. If you would have hunted for the turkey, this is what you’d have to do. You’d have to pull the feathers off first. Cook in the oven until the end of the day. Maybe put gravy on it.

What’s a good substitute for turkey on Thanksgiving?

Hot dogs

Where do you get your Thanksgiving turkey?

Hunt one (medium-sized)

How do you cook the turkey?

Put it on the grill with sauce for 30 minutes and then flip it. Then slice it up and eat it.

What’s a good substitute for turkey on Thanksgiving?

Turkey

Where do you get your Thanksgiving turkey?

From a farm.

How do you cook the turkey?

I usually would get the meat, add a few spices, then ask my dad to put it in the oven at 500° for about an hour. Then set the table with all the food and give the turkey to all the people celebrating in the house.

What’s a good substitute for turkey on Thanksgiving?

Mashed potatoes

Where do you get your Thanksgiving turkey?

You get it from a male turkey.

How do you cook the turkey?

You cook it on the grill with roasted beef for 20 seconds.

What’s a good substitute for turkey on Thanksgiving?

Chicken

Brynn Lee McConnel

Age 5

Where do you get your Thanksgiving turkey?

Go hunting for one.

How do you cook the turkey?

Fry it, salt it, put animal meat on it, put gravy on it and put corn on it. Make it burn. I like stuff burned.

What’s a good substitute for turkey on Thanksgiving?

Corn on the cob and tomato soup