Just say no to mining companies

To The Editor:

There’s gold in them thar hills…

Well, maybe, but at what cost does that gold start jingling in someone else’s pocket? If one person gets rich and another person is given a shorter life span or lower property values, who is held responsible? What if it’s a whole bunch of people getting the short end of the deal? Suddenly that gold gets pretty expensive.

These (mining companies) have actually threatened our BOS with legal action for attempting to enforce the law.

I say stand up to them. If test bores are illegal, fine them (especially if they act like they already own us).

Mines are one thing, on-site chemical processing of ore is another, and we don’t need the toxic waste any open-pit mines will leave behind.

We might get a little money as a county, but not enough to pay back the generations who will inherit the mess that is left behind. Just say no.

Robert Day

Buckingham