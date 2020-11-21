Helping our neighbors
On Sunday, Nov. 15, 723 Outreach, founded by JaKeishia Randolph, with the support of other community members and organizations, was able to hand out 12 Thanksgiving dinner boxes to families in Prince Edward and surrounding counties. This is the second year of the project. Pictured are, from left, Sheena Scott, Kandra Woodson, JaKeishia Randolph, Kali Woodson and Everleane Randolph. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)
You Might Like
Students of the month
Each month during the monthly meeting, the Cumberland School Board recognizes the Students of the Month for each school. The... read more