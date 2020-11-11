Hampton Inn earns honor

The Hampton Inn in Farmville has received a 2020 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.

Now in its ninth year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently delivered a quality customer experience and earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year.

The Certificate of Excellence considers the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers from around the globe on TripAdvisor. In addition to positive online guest reviews, hotels must have maintained an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have had a minimum number of reviews, and have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

“We are honored to be recognized by TripAdvisor with the Certificate of Excellence,” John Farrar, general manager said.