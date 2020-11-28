Garden Club learns about orchids

The Nora Lancaster Garden Club held a socially distanced outdoor meeting Tuesday, Nov. 17, in the parking lot of the Chadwick & Son Greenhouse in Powhatan.

Arthur Chadwick presented a program on selecting, planting and caring for orchids. He recommended that beginning growers select an easy growing variety like the phalaenopsis. He discussed the type of potting medium and containers best suited for the different varieties.

Chadwick emphasized that proper watering and light were important in successful orchid growing. Following the program, members toured the greenhouse.

Hostesses for the meeting were Brenda Puryear, Frankie Sanford and Linda Rofe.