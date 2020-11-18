CuCPS staff members receive awards

Three staff members of Cumberland County Public Schools (CuCPS) received technology awards sponsored by the Southside Virginia Regional Technology Consortium (SVRTC) and the Longwood Institute for Teaching Through Technology and Innovative Practices (ITTIP).

The awards are presented to recognize those individuals who promote the mission of the SVRTC through their service to their school divisions.

Typically, awards are presented at an annual banquet held in April of each year at Longwood University. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the banquet could not be held this year. Therefore, awards were sent to school divisions to be presented by school administrators. The recipients from CuCPS received their awards at the November meeting of the School Board.

Evan Jones was awarded the Technology Teacher of the Year award for Cumberland. This award recognizes a teacher at each partner school who advances learning through integration of technology into the curriculum.

Dr. Sheri Almond received the Instructional Technology Support award for Cumberland. This award recognizes a staff member at each school division who advances the district’s technology environment through providing crucial instructional technology support for students and teachers in an enrichment setting.

Jack McCutcheon received the Technology Support Award for the division. This award goes to someone who provides technology support for the network.