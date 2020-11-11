Christmas parade canceled

The Farmville Jaycees announced Tuesday, Nov. 10 that Farmville’s Annual Christmas Parade will not happen this year.

“As we approach the Christmas season, it is with the utmost respect and regret that we have decided to cancel this year’s Annual Christmas Parade for the safety of all,” a statement from the Farmville Jaycees posted on Facebook said. “We have weighed many alternatives, but all of them have no comparison to our Christmas parade experience, especially our 70th anniversary.

The cancellation comes after the coronavirus pandemic also caused the cancellation of the Halloween Parade and trick-or-treating in Farmville.

“It is our prayer that you end this year in joy and wellness. Please watch our (Facebook) page for events that may arise this holiday season,” the post concluded.

The Town of Farmville currently has an emergency ordinance in effect limiting gatherings to 50 people. The 60-day ordinance has already been extended once and is not set to expire until the middle of December.