Chamber receives marketing grant

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce has received $2,500 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Recovery Marketing Leverage Program (RMLP), designed to help local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors by leveraging limited local marketing dollars through a local match of the state grants funds.

The chamber will use the VTC Recovery Marketing Leverage grant funds to promote chamber members’ businesses as well as businesses within the Farmville downtown district with paid ads on social media.

“We are so grateful and excited to receive this grant from VTC. Funds will go directly towards not only promoting our members, but also some Farmville Downtown Partnership businesses that are not chamber members,” Anne Tyler Paulek, executive director of the Farmville Area Chamber and managing partner for Farmville Downtown Partnership, said.

Tourism is one of the commonwealth’s largest economic engines, with visitors to Farmville spending more than $27 million in 2019, supporting 261 work opportunities and contributing $516,109 in local and state tax revenue.